Jaguars' David Grinnage: Starting at tight end Sunday
Grinnage will serve as the Jaguars' starting tight end Sunday against the Texans, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Grinnage was promoted from the practice squad just under two weeks ago, but he'll move into the starting lineup for one week with James O'Shaughnessy (hip) sidelined and Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core-muscle injury) and Niles Paul (knee) on injured reserve. Despite earning the starting nod, Grinnage seems unlikely to emerge as a key cog in the Week 7 passing attack. There's also a possibility that he shares work at tight end with Blake Bell, who was signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
