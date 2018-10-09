Williams is expected to sign with Jacksonville, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Williams' expecting signing comes on the heels of Jacksonville's depth issues at the position. With the news of Corey Grant (foot) headed to IR, the Jaguars are in the business for a depth running back. It's tough to speculate what type of role Williams could have with the offense, but the expectations should be set low given his youth and unfamiliarity with the system.

