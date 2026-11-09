The Jaguars acquired Godchaux from the Saints on Monday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, though the selection could turn into a 2027 sixth-round pick if "conditions are met," Jonathan Jones of The Athletic of The Athletic reports.

Godchaux was selected by Miami in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has appeared in 145 regular-season games for the Dolphins, Patriots and Saints, garnering 487 total tackles (224 solo), 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Godchaux's presence will bolster depth at the defensive tackle position for the Jaguars, especially with DaVon Hamilton (knee) done for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.