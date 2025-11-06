Hamilton (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Hamilton may have tweaked his back during Jacksonville's Week 9 overtime win over Las Vegas, when he played 41 snaps (37 on defense, four on special teams) without recording a tackle. He'll have two more opportunities to practice in full and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against Houston. The 2020 third-rounder has 17 tackles (seven solo) through eight regular-season games.