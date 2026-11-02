Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed Monday that Hamilton will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn quadriceps in Sunday's win over the Colts, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hamilton was carted off the field in the second quarter and was originally diagnosed with a knee injury. Tests confirmed the torn quad, and Hamilton finished his 2026 season with 16 tackles (eight solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across seven starts. He logged 42 percent of the defensive snaps for Jacksonville, so his loss creates a big playing-time hole on the defensive line.