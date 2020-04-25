Jaguars' Davon Hamilton: Joins Jacksonville in third round
The Jaguars selected Hamilton in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 73rd overall.
Hamilton (6-foot-4, 320) is a gap-holding tackle out of Ohio State, but one with some hints of disruptiveness in his otherwise anchor-oriented profile. Hamilton's 29.5-inch vertical was slightly above average even without adjusting for his uncommonly dense frame, and he posted six sacks last year (10.5 TFL) in 14 games.
