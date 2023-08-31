Hamilton (back) will start the season on Jacksonville's injured reserve.

The Jaguars were hopeful Hamilton was nearing a return, but they will choose to exercise caution instead. He was plagued throughout training camp with back spasms. The 26-year-old nose tackle is viewed as a key component to Jacksonville's defense, but he will now have to miss at least the first four games of the season. In the meantime, Angelo Blackson will presumably fill in for him.