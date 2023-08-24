Hamilton (back) could return next week, according to head coach Doug Pederson, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hamilton's back spasms have plagued him throughout training camp. After initially being sidelined at the start, he returned to practice in early August before being shut down again. His return would certainly be good news for the Jaguars, after giving the 26-year-old a three-year, $34.5 million extension in the offseason.