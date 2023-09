Hamilton (back) will not be taking the trip to London and will miss each of the team's next two games, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton would have been eligible to be activated from injured reserve before the team's Week 5 matchup with the Bills in London, but he'll remain in Jacksonville to continue training for his return. This would leave Week 6 against the Colts as his next likeliest return date, although there's still no guarantee the Ohio State product will be ready by then.