Hamilton (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 25-year-old was considered questionable with a foot injury but will play through the issue for a second straight week. Hamilton has 16 tackles (eight solo) through the first six games of 2022.
More News
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Will play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Lands on COVID list•
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Returning to health•
-
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Doesn't play in Week 13•