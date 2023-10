The Jaguars designated Hamilton (back) for a return to practice Thursday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Hamilton's 21-day practice window begins today. The Jaguars can activate him from IR at any point within that period, meaning he could have a chance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts. The 26-year-old nose tackle should provide Jacksonville's defense with a notable boost when full cleared.