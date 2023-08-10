Hamilton (back) practiced Wednesday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Hamilton dealt with back spasms to start camp, but he's back to full health and making a statement in practice. The 26-year-old is having the best camp of his career according to Shipley, and has dominated one-on-one reps so far, while also providing constant pressure in team drills. He should be the team's primary nose tackle after securing a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in April.