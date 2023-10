The Jaguars activated Hamilton (back) from the reserve/injured list Saturday.

The 2020 third-round pick out of Ohio State will now be in line to make his season debut after being placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp. Hamilton played in all 17 games last season for the Jaguars and registered 56 tackles (27 solo), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He'll add depth to the team's interior defensive line alongside Roy Robertson-Harris and Adam Gotsis.