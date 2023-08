Coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that Hamilton (back) remains "on the road to recovery," Mark Long on USA Today reports.

Hamilton remains away from the team but continues to be "monitored by the professionals," Pederson said. Details have been scarce on the nature of Hamilton's issue, but it's been described as a non-football medical problem. Hamilton inked a three-year, $34.5 million extension through 2026 earlier in the offseason.