Hamilton recorded 38 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Jaguars in 2025.

Hamilton was coming off a productive 2024 campaign in which he logged 62 total tackles over 17 regular-season games. He saw his tackling numbers dip significantly in 2025, which was in part due to a noticeable decrease in defensive snaps. Hamilton enters 2026 in the final year of his three-year, $34.5 million contract extension that he signed with Jacksonville in April of 2023.