Coach Doug Marrone said Hamilton (knee) will be placed on injured reserve Monday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Marrone also stated that the team received "good news" regarding Hamilton's injury, but the rookie will be required to miss at least three weeks. Hamilton took over the starting defensive tackle job when Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring) went to injured reserve in Week 6. Jones could return for this week's game against Minnesota; otherwise, either Daniel Ekuale or Taven Bryan will fill into Hamilton's role.