site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-davon-hamilton-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' DaVon Hamilton: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hamilton (foot) is active Sunday against the Colts.
Hamilton was a limited participant in practice all week, but he feels well enough to take the field Sunday. His ability to suit up should be a boost to the Jaguars defensive line.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read