Jacksonville signed Smoot on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smoot played his first seven NFL seasons in Jacksonville before signing with Buffalo for the 2024 campaign, and now he's returning to the team that drafted him back in 2017. The Jaguars don't have a surplus of depth on the edge behind starters Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, so Smoot could actually play a notable role with his old squad in 2025.