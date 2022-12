Smoot announced Sunday via his personal Instagram account that he suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles' tendon in Thursday's win over the Jets.

The loss of Smoot is a significant blow to the Jacksonville defense, as the 27-year-old co-led the team in sacks (five) and ranked second in pressures. Given the nature and timing of his injury, Smoot could face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Week 1 of the 2023 season while he recovers from surgery.