Smoot had two solo tackles in the season finale against the Colts and had 25 tackles (21 solo) and 5.5 sacks in 16 games this season.

The 25-year-old ended up leading Jacksonville in sacks and was the only player to record more than 2.5 sacks this season. He also had two forced fumbles, but his sack down went down from 2019 despite playing abut 250 more defensive snaps. Smoot will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is likely to fill a rotational role at defensive end wherever he lands for 2021.