The Jaguars are re-signing Smoot to a two-year, $14 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smoot is coming off a career year, having notched 25 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across 16 contests in 2020. Still, unless his tackle or sack totals dramatically increase next season, he won't have much value in IDP formats.
