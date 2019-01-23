Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Plays only eight games
Smoot had four tackles (three solo) in eight games for the Jaguars in 2018.
Smoot had a decent rookie year with 20 tackles while playing in all 16 games, but was limited to only eight games in 2018. The 2017 third-round pick served in a rotational role when active and is still looking for his first career sack. The Jaguars are likely to see some changes along their defensive line with their impending salary cap difficulties, and it will be up to Smoot to take advantage.
