Smoot had 17 tackles (12 solo), six sacks and one fumble recovery in 16 games this season.

The 2017 third-round pick began the season without a sack in 24 career games, but he took advantage of increased defensive snaps in 2019. Smoot found success despite working as the rotational defensive end, and he could be in line for larger workload in 2020 given the impending free agency of Yannick Ngakoue.