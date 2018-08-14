Jaguars' Dawuane Smoot: Sidelined for Saturday's game
Smoot (foot) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Smoot will not even participate in the dual practices with Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday, so it could be a somewhat serious foot injury the defensive end is dealing with. Expect another update on Smoot to come when regular practices start up again at the start of next week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...