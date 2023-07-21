Smoot (Achilles) and the Jaguars agreed on a one-year, $6.25 million contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Smoot gearing up to visit the Ravens in the near future, Jacksonville stepped up and signed the defensive end to a new deal to keep him in town. The 28-year-old is still recovering from the torn right Achilles tendon he suffered in December, but now when he's healthy, Smoot will be returning to the defensive unit in which he accumulated 21 tackles, including five sacks, with in 2022.