Smoot had two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's home loss to the Saints.

While playing just 20 of 66 defensive snaps in the game, Smoot made his presence felt, collecting his third sack of the season. His snap total limits his IDP appeal for sure, and has only collected eight tackles outside of his three sacks through six games. Smoot should see his usual depth role on the defensive line when he and the Jaguars take on Cincinnati for Week 7.