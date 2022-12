Smoot was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Smoot suffered a non-contact injury in the final moments of Thursday's win, so there was no official diagnosis from the team. Coach Doug Pederson did not provide any additional details in his postgame comments, though there should be clarity on Smoot's status in the coming days. He managed one tackle prior to his exit.