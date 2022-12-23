Smoot is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday's win over the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smoot is now slated to undergo an MRI on Friday, after he departed Thursday's matchup against the Jets with an apparent non-contact lower-body injury. The 27-year-old was in the midst of yet another productive season for Jacksonville, but depending on the test results, there's a decent chance that Smoot played his last game of the 2022-23 campaign in Week 16. If a torn Achilles is indeed confirmed, then Arden Key and Corey Peters could receive more reps on the Jaguars' defensive line behind starters Roy Robertson-Harris, Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle) and DaVon Hamilton.