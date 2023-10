Smoot (Achilles) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Smoot will now have 21 days to practice with the team before being added to the active roster. The 28-year-old suffered a partially torn Achilles last December and hasn't been able to practice with the team since, so he'll likely need most, if not all, of that three-week window to be ready to join the 53-man roster.