Goolsby signed a contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Mike Kaye of the First Coast News reports.

Goolsby, an undrafted rookie out of Florida, caught 13 passes for 105 yards and one score on 18 targets in six games with the Gators last season. He'll likely be considered a longshot to make the 53-man roster with Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul at the top of the depth chart at tight end.