Jaguars' DeAndre Goolsby: Waived with injury tag
The Jaguars waived/injured Goolsby (undisclosed) on Saturday, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.
It's unclear what the undrafted rookie is dealing with, but he'll likely pass through waivers and revert to the Jags' injured reserve.
