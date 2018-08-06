Smelter was held out of practice Monday with an undisclosed injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

A fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015, Smelter resides at the bottom of a fairly deep Jaguars' wide receiver depth chart. The 26-year-old, who has appeared in only two NFL games, faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster and cannot afford to spend much time sidelined.