Jaguars' DeAndre Smelter: Signs with Jaguars
Smelter signed a contract with the Jaguars on Friday, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.
A fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2015, Smelter has bounced around a bit the past few years. He'll be looking to secure a depth and special teams role while in Jacksonville for the 2018 season.
