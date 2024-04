The Jaguars selected Prince in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

One of the faster corners of this draft class (4.38 40-yard dash), the multi-year Ole Miss starter probably profiles as a special teams gunner to start, at least early on in his career. Prince will need to improve his technique, specifically against double moves, quickly as he'll turn 24 years old midway through his rookie season.