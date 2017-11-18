Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Activated by Jaguars
Westbrook (abdomen) will join the Jaguars' 53-man roster after being activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.
With Allen Hurns out Sunday, Westbrook should return to action as the No. 3 receiver on the Jaguars' depth chart. While the rookie has high expectations for his NFL debut, stating he expects a 200-yard receiving game, the team is likely to ease him into the swing of things. Expected cold temperatures in Cleveland should force an already run-heavy team to rely even more on their ground game. However, Westbrook shined in the preseason, and figures to have plenty of opportunities in the passing game going forward.
