Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Active for Sunday's game
Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Westbrook, who headed into last weekend's game against the Bengals listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, was subsequently able to suit up and see 53 of a possible 80 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in six of nine targets for 103 yards. Assuming no in-game setbacks Sunday, he figures to see his share of looks in Week 8, after having been targeted 28 times over his last three outings.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: On track to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sits out practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Unlikely to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Tops century mark•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...