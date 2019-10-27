Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Active for Sunday's game

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Westbrook, who headed into last weekend's game against the Bengals listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, was subsequently able to suit up and see 53 of a possible 80 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in six of nine targets for 103 yards. Assuming no in-game setbacks Sunday, he figures to see his share of looks in Week 8, after having been targeted 28 times over his last three outings.

