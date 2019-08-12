Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Battling groin soreness
Westbrook didn't participate at practice Sunday due to groin soreness, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Westbrook didn't play in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Ravens and it remains unclear how long he's been dealing with the groin issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but his status should receive some additional clarity ahead of Thursday's preseason contest versus the Eagles.
