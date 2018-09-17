Westbrook caught four of five targets for 83 yards and a touchdown while also losing six yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 31-20 win over New England.

Most of Westbrook's production came on a 61-yard touchdown, which stretched Jacksonville's lead to 31-13 in the fourth quarter. Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief will likely see more targets most weeks, but Westbrook's speed makes him one of the league's more intriguing big-play threats.