Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Caps off season with score

Westbrook had seven catches (eight targets) for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

Westbrook paced all Jacksonville receivers in receptions and yardage Sunday after failing to eclipse 25 yards over his three previous contests. The 25-year-old took a back seat to sophomore sensation, D.J. Chark, finishing the 2019 campaign with 66 catches, 660 yards and three touchdowns. Westbrook would be in line to start again next season if the Jags do not add to its receiver corps, but the team's inconsistent quarterback play limits his upside.