Westbrook caught four passes for 74 yards on seven targets against San Francisco on Sunday.

Westbrook played second fiddle to Keelan Cole for the second week in a row, but 74 yards on seven targets is a fine showing on Westbrook's part. Marqise Lee (ankle) figures to reestablish his status as jacksonville's WR1 whenever he returns to the field, so Westbrook's run as a leading contributor in Jacksonville is somewhat tenuous, promising as he's been.