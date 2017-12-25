Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Catches four in loss
Westbrook caught four passes for 74 yards on seven targets against San Francisco on Sunday.
Westbrook played second fiddle to Keelan Cole for the second week in a row, but 74 yards on seven targets is a fine showing on Westbrook's part. Marqise Lee (ankle) figures to reestablish his status as jacksonville's WR1 whenever he returns to the field, so Westbrook's run as a leading contributor in Jacksonville is somewhat tenuous, promising as he's been.
