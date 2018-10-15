Westbrook caught three of five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-7 loss tot he Cowboys.

Westbrook tied for the team lead in targets, though nearly all his damage came on a 34-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. He is now averaging 64.5 receiving yards per game, putting him on pace to top 1,000 yards over the course of a full season. Westbrook is an emerging player with potential as one of his team's top receiving weapons, but his consistency is still lacking at times. He'll look to follow up this effort next Sunday against the Texans.