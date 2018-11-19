Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Catches two passes in loss
Westbrook caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Westbrook continued his recent struggles as he now has 16 receptions for 135 yards over the last five games, although he does have two touchdowns. The Jaguars found success early against the Steelers with Leonard Fournette and the run game, and opted not to trust quarterback Blake Bortles in any fashion to help maintain a 16-0 lead. Bortles attempted only five passes in the second half while also being sacked four times. A more challenging matchup against the Bills awaits in Week 12 and Westbrook cannot be relied upon for consistent production in the Jaguars scuffling offense.
