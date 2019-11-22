Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Clear of illness

Westbrook (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Westbrook was unable to practice Thursday due to the illness, but it appears to have been a one-day ailment since he was a full participant at Friday's session. The 26-year-old caught four of six targets for 32 yards in last week's loss to the Colts after missing the previous game, and he'll look to get back on track versus the Titans.

