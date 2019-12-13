Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Cleared for Sunday's game

Westbrook (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Banged up in the aftermath of the Week 14 loss to the Chargers, Westbrook was limited in the Jaguars' first two practices of the week before erasing any concern about his health by logging a full workout Friday. With Westbrook now cleared to play Sunday, he'll likely be in store for an increased target share with No. 1 wideout DJ Chark (ankle) ruled out for the first time all season. Fellow receivers Chris Conley and Keelan Cole will also be asked to step up in Chark's absence.