Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Cleared for Week 14

Westbrook (personal) returned to practice as a limited participant Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

It's not clear why Westbrook's reps were limited even though he's not tending to an injury, but the Jaguars saw enough from him in his return to work to give him the green light for Sunday. Westbrook missed the Jaguars' first two practices of the weeks while tending to the personal matter.