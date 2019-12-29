Play

Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Cleared for Week 17

Westbrook (neck/shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Westbrook was listed as questionable but will suit up for the season finale. The 26-year-old has been minimally involved with only 10 catches for 44 yards over the last three games, so he'll look to get back on track in Sunday's divisional matchup.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends