Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Contributes in team debut
Westbrook caught three of six targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Browns.
Making his return after missing the first nine games of the season, Westbrook tied for second on the team in targets and his yardage total finished behind only Marqise Lee. Allen Hurns' absence afforded some extra opportunities to the rookie, and while it wasn't the flashiest of debuts, it was a positive sign that he was able to contribute right away. Expectations for Westbrook should be tempered for the time being, as he will likely continue to play a supporting role in the minimalist passing offense next week against the Cardinals.
