Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Westbrook is working out inside Friday at OTAs due to an undisclosed injury, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Westbrook fully participated at Wednesday's practice after being absent the first day of OTAs, so this appears to be a new injury for the 25-year-old. The specifics and severity of the issue are not currently clear.
