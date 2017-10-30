The Jaguars officially designated Westbrook (core muscle) as one of their players to return from injured reserve, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The designation opens a 21-day window in which the team either needs to place Westbrook on IR for the rest of the season or activate him to the 53-man roster. The latter option is far more likely, considering Westbrook took part in Monday's practice and may represent an immediate upgrade to the team's wideout corps. The 2017 fourth-round pick led the NFL with 298 receiving yards this preseason, despite playing in only three of four games. He seems to have recovered from Sept. 12 core muscle surgery as expected, potentially giving him a chance to play as soon as Sunday's game against the Bengals. Westbrook could step right in as the No. 3 receiver, with the potential to push for a starting job by the end of the year. Of course, the run-heavy Jacksonville offense hasn't been able to support consistent production from any player besides Leonard Fournette (ankle) this year.