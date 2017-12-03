Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Draws nine more targets Sunday
Westbrook caught six of nine targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
Westbrook's burst onto the scene with 19 targets in his past two games. The rookie fourth-rounder's lack of burst makes him more of a possession receiver rather than a downfield target, but he's quickly earned the trust of quarterback Blake Bortles. With Allen Hurns (ankle) not yet practicing, Westbrook's in position to see a heavy share of targets once again next week against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Targeted 10 times•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Contributes in team debut•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Activated by Jaguars•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: May not have large role in Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Ready for Week 11•
-
Jaguars' Dede Westbrook: Remains on IR for Week 10•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...