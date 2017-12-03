Westbrook caught six of nine targets for 78 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.

Westbrook's burst onto the scene with 19 targets in his past two games. The rookie fourth-rounder's lack of burst makes him more of a possession receiver rather than a downfield target, but he's quickly earned the trust of quarterback Blake Bortles. With Allen Hurns (ankle) not yet practicing, Westbrook's in position to see a heavy share of targets once again next week against the Jaguars.